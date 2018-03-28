Student history projects on display

Tuesday was "Museum of History Day" at Winona State University.

Nearly 200 6th through 12th graders presented projects on the college campus with the theme "Conflict & Compromise in History."

Topics ranged from the Hormel P-9 strike and the Missouri Compromise to the Iran hostage crisis.

Fridell Middle School 6th Grader Isabelle Fuhrmeister focused on Katherine Johnson and her struggle at NASA highlighted in the movie "Hidden Figures."

"She stood out for me when she stood up for herself, and she fought for her rights," said Fuhrmeister. "I thought that was really amazing for a black woman to do that when she worked in a male dominated work [place] so I thought that was pretty cool."

Winners advance to State History Day in April at the University of Minnesota.

Champions there get to go to Washington, D.C. for National History Day in June.