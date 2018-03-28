Byron teachers reach tentative contract agreement with Byron Public Schools

Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract.

The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator. Both sides' members would still have to vote to ratify the work of the negotiators for the agreement to take effect.

Though the Byron teachers have worked without a new contract since last May, they said they have taken steps to help the school district meet some of the teacher's negotiating goals. The BEA said teachers agreed to "increase their health insurance deductibles and premiums to reduce expenditures for the district" with the understanding that the savings would "allow the district to apply experience increments to the teaching contract."

But the teachers organization said that understanding was no longer honored by the school board after a financial audit in October revealed that the District's "rainy day fund" had gone below the board's approved level.

With both sides willing to work with a state mediator, common ground was found on Tuesday and the BEA said it will mean no wage increases for teachers during the first year of the new two-year contract. Should the teachers vote to ratify the agreement, they would also forego any wage increases in the second year as well, but the BEA said the teachers would get those experience increments in that second year that had been sought all along.

The teachers organization said in a statement to reporters that it is their hope that "the sacrifices made by the teachers will allow Byron Public Schools to reach the board-imposed financial goals without making further reductions, in an effort to better serve our students now and in the future."