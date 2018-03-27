Diocese of Winona to add Rochester co-cathedral

Rochester's growth is nothing to balk at.

Just one look at the downtown skyline will show you it's nothing like it was in the late 1800s when the Diocese of Winona was first established.

"Over the years, from when when Winona was established in 1888, the population has grown west and particularly here in Rochester," Bishop John Quinn with the Diocese of Winona, said.

The Vatican has been deliberating since 2015 to see if it would make sense to bolster Rochester's presence within the diocese.

For Bishop Quinn, this change is a good sign.

"So I see this as the confidence that the Holy See, our Holy Father, places in us and tells us keep going, be spirit filled and do great things for the lord," Bishop Quinn said.

After a ceremony on June 24th, St. John the Evangelist church with be the co-cathedral for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.

It will give the church an opportunity to play more of a role in Rochester's community.

"So we have always had this desire and being a co-cathedral is a sign of that that we want to welcome, to embrace and to be really significant in the community," Monsignor Jerry Mahon, with St. John the Evangelist church, said.

Even though this is a big change, worshipers may not notice many differences.

"What they will notice here in St. John church is there will be a cathedra, a chair that is specifically for the bishop," Bishop Quinn said.

And with that chair, the bishop expects to find himself in Rochester more often.