Iowa sex offender convicted of new child pornography crimes

Nearly 200 6th through 12th graders presented projects on the college campus with the theme "Conflict & Compromise in History."More >>
Byron Public Schools and the Byron Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract. The teachers organization announced the deal late Tuesday night after a nine-hour bargaining session held with the assistance of a state mediator.More >>
The Democratic governor has made expanding early learning options a signature initiative for his tenure.More >>
Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons.More >>
In 2016, almost 15,000 Minnesota children were in foster care. Rep. Peggy Bennett's HF3626 legislation aims to keep siblings in foster care connected.More >>
Rochester's growth is nothing to balk at. Just one look at the downtown skyline will show you it's nothing like it was in the late 1800s when the Diocese of Winona was first established.More >>
Police are arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting outside a "party bus" in Inver Grove Heights last weekend.More >>
An eastern Iowa faces up to 240 years in prison when he's sentenced for producing child pornography involving a prepubescent child and for trading child pornography. A jury convicted 40-year-old Christian Hansen, of Tipton, on Friday of multiple child sexual exploitation and child pornography counts. He'll be sentenced at a later date.More >>
A state agency has offered licenses to three companies to operate medical marijuana dispensaries in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it would allow medical marijuana sales in five Iowa communities.More >>
Tuesday night, the Stewartville City Council unanimously approved adding an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park.More >>
New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital. Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 12:20 Tuesday morning.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why. David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him. They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him,and called police to check on him. WMore >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
State corrections officials say five more workers have been injured at the Minnesota Correction Facility-Oak Park Heights.More >>
Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released six weeks later showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.More >>
Court documents say the boyfriend of a pregnant teenager admitted to fatally shooting her in St. Paul, but said it was an accident.More >>
84-million dollars later, the Mayo Civic Center expansion and renovation in Rochester was expected to draw bigger and flashier events to town, bringing in revenue and helping position Rochester as the medical destination.More >>
