Iowa sex offender convicted of new child pornography crimes

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
TIPTON, Iowa (AP) -

An eastern Iowa faces up to 240 years in prison when he's sentenced for producing child pornography involving a prepubescent child and for trading child pornography.

A jury convicted 40-year-old Christian Hansen, of Tipton, on Friday of multiple child sexual exploitation and child pornography counts. He'll be sentenced at a later date.

Prosecutors say Hansen was already a registered sex offender for crimes in Nebraska when he took photos of a child's genital area last year and emailed the photos to other people. Hansen also traded child pornography with others and had the pornography on multiple devices.

Hansen was convicted in 2011 of three counts of possession of child pornography in Nebraska.

