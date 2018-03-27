Stewartville considers outdoor amphitheater addition

The City of Stewartville is looking to add an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park.

Tuesday's city council meeting will decide if the project gets the green light to move forward.

The Stewartville city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel Jr. is optimistic.

The amphitheater could be used for a wide variety of things including outdoor concerts, plays, community events, and fundraisers.

The project would be completed in phases and consist of tree removal, earthwork, building a 25 X 40 foot stage with an overhead structure, terraced turf for seating, gravel parking, electricity to the stage for lighting, and landscaping.

The total cost of the project is not expected to exceed $150,000.

Some of the money to build it has already been raised through fundraisers, and should this pass, the city council would begin to budget for the project and also apply for grants.

We spoke with Schimmel on what the addition of an amphitheater would mean for Stewartville.

"For our citizens, just in a general day to day life, a very nice quality of life feature, or benefit that the community can use and enjoy," said Schimmel. "From a business stand point, you're always hopeful that events, that can occur there, will bring in folks to see the community and then, obviously, utilize the businesses that are here."

Schimmel pointed out the school district would also be able to utilize the amphitheater.

Even though Bear Cave Park has been looked at as the primary location for this project, community members have also suggested Florence Park be considered.

