Stewartville considers outdoor amphitheater addition - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Stewartville considers outdoor amphitheater addition

Posted:
By Sarah Gannon, Weekend Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

The City of Stewartville is looking to add an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park.

Tuesday's city council meeting will decide if the project gets the green light to move forward.

The Stewartville city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. and Stewartville City Administrator Bill Schimmel Jr. is optimistic.

The amphitheater could be used for a wide variety of things including outdoor concerts, plays, community events, and fundraisers.

The project would be completed in phases and consist of tree removal, earthwork, building a 25 X 40 foot stage with an overhead structure, terraced turf for seating, gravel parking, electricity to the stage for lighting, and landscaping.

The total cost of the project is not expected to exceed $150,000.

Some of the money to build it has already been raised through fundraisers, and should this pass, the city council would begin to budget for the project and also apply for grants.

We spoke with Schimmel on what the addition of an amphitheater would mean for Stewartville.

"For our citizens, just in a general day to day life, a very nice quality of life feature, or benefit that the community can use and enjoy," said Schimmel. "From a business stand point, you're always hopeful that events, that can occur there, will bring in folks to see the community and then, obviously, utilize the businesses that are here."

Schimmel pointed out the school district would also be able to utilize the amphitheater.

Even though Bear Cave Park has been looked at as the primary location for this project, community members have also suggested Florence Park be considered.

For more information on the project, click here.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Stewartville considers outdoor amphitheater addition

    Stewartville considers outdoor amphitheater addition

    The City of Stewartville is looking to add an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park. Tuesday's city council meeting will decide if the project gets the green light to move forward.

    More >>

    The City of Stewartville is looking to add an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park. Tuesday's city council meeting will decide if the project gets the green light to move forward.

    More >>

  • NFL Owners Approve New Catch Rule

    NFL Owners Approve New Catch Rule

    IN THE NFL, A CATCH IS NOT NECESSARILY A CATCH.   BUT TODAY, ALL 32 OWNERS VOTED TO CHANGE THE LEAGUE'S CATCH RULE WHICH HOPEFULLY WILL CLEAR UP THE QUESTION. WHAT IS A CATCH? A CATCH IS NOW DEFINED AS HAVING CONTROL BEING IN BOUNDS AND MAKING A "FOOTBALL MOVE." A FOOTBALL MOVE IS DEFINED AS TAKING A THIRD STEP OR HAVING CONTROL OF THE BALL AND REACHING FOR ADDITIONAL YARDAGE.   MAINTAINING CONTROL OF THE BALL ALL THE WAY "THROUGH" THE ...More >>
    IN THE NFL, A CATCH IS NOT NECESSARILY A CATCH.   BUT TODAY, ALL 32 OWNERS VOTED TO CHANGE THE LEAGUE'S CATCH RULE WHICH HOPEFULLY WILL CLEAR UP THE QUESTION. WHAT IS A CATCH? A CATCH IS NOW DEFINED AS HAVING CONTROL BEING IN BOUNDS AND MAKING A "FOOTBALL MOVE." A FOOTBALL MOVE IS DEFINED AS TAKING A THIRD STEP OR HAVING CONTROL OF THE BALL AND REACHING FOR ADDITIONAL YARDAGE.   MAINTAINING CONTROL OF THE BALL ALL THE WAY "THROUGH" THE ...More >>

  • Triton Hires New Football Coach

    Triton Hires New Football Coach

        The Triton Cobras have a new Head Football Coach, it's long-time assistant Mike Ellingson who takes over for veteran Head Coach Don Henderson who retired following last season.     Ellingson served on Henderson's staff for 15-years, 14 as the Defensive Coordinator. Ellingson becomes just the second Head Coach in Triton history. He's been the baseball coach for nine-years.More >>
        The Triton Cobras have a new Head Football Coach, it's long-time assistant Mike Ellingson who takes over for veteran Head Coach Don Henderson who retired following last season.     Ellingson served on Henderson's staff for 15-years, 14 as the Defensive Coordinator. Ellingson becomes just the second Head Coach in Triton history. He's been the baseball coach for nine-years.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.