NFL Owners Approve New Catch Rule

By Pat Lund, Sports Director
IN THE NFL, A CATCH IS NOT NECESSARILY A CATCH.  

BUT TODAY, ALL 32 OWNERS VOTED TO CHANGE THE LEAGUE'S CATCH RULE WHICH HOPEFULLY WILL CLEAR UP THE QUESTION. WHAT IS A CATCH?

A CATCH IS NOW DEFINED AS HAVING CONTROL BEING IN BOUNDS AND MAKING A "FOOTBALL MOVE."

A FOOTBALL MOVE IS DEFINED AS TAKING A THIRD STEP OR HAVING CONTROL OF THE BALL AND REACHING FOR ADDITIONAL YARDAGE.  

MAINTAINING CONTROL OF THE BALL ALL THE WAY "THROUGH" THE GROUND IS NO LONGER REQUIRED IN THIS SIMPLIFIED VERSION OF THE CATCH RULE. 

WHICH MEANS SOME OF THOSE INFAMOUS NO-CATCHES, SUCH AS DEZ BRYANT IN 2014 AND JESSE JAMES LAST SEASON, WOULD HAVE BEEN CALLED GOOD UNDER THE NEW RULES. 

