Triton Hires New Football Coach

Out with the old, and in with the new. That's the message from the diocese formerly known as "Winona." A congregation of Bishops has decreed that the Diocese of Winona will now be called the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. In addition, St. John the Evangelist Church of Rochester will be designated as a co-cathedral. The diocese announced the changes in a news release Tuesday. According to Bishop John Quinn, Winona was a key location i...

More >>