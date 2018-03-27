Triton Hires New Football Coach

The City of Stewartville is looking to add an outdoor amphitheater to Bear Cave Park. Tuesday's city council meeting will decide if the project gets the green light to move forward.More >>
A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why. David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him. They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him,and called police to check on him. WMore >>
Five suspects have been released after a shots fired incident on Sunday, but they could face charges by summons.More >>
A new report says bumper crops and occasional upticks in prices weren't enough to save most Minnesota farmers from a fifth straight year of thin profits in 2017.More >>
A state agency has offered licenses to three companies to operate medical marijuana dispensaries in Iowa.More >>
A crowdfunding campaign is helping an eastern Minnesota high school basketball team acquire lasting reminders of their state championship win.More >>
New details in an overnight stabbing that has left six people in the hospital. Rochester police say the first 911 call came from neighbors to the crime scene at 2825 56th Street NW, Apartment A. The call came in around 12:20 Tuesday morning.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
State corrections officials say five more workers have been injured at the Minnesota Correction Facility-Oak Park Heights.More >>
Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released six weeks later showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.More >>
Court documents say the boyfriend of a pregnant teenager admitted to fatally shooting her in St. Paul, but said it was an accident.More >>
84-million dollars later, the Mayo Civic Center expansion and renovation in Rochester was expected to draw bigger and flashier events to town, bringing in revenue and helping position Rochester as the medical destination.More >>
