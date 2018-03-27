Blooming Prairie residents hope for more clarity regarding homicide investigation

A homicide in the small town of Blooming Prairie on Friday leaves its residents wondering exactly happened and why.

David Riess, 54, was found dead in his home as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Blooming Prairie Police said he was found after doing a welfare check on him.

They said he was supposed to go on a fishing trip when someone who knew him couldn't get a hold of him, and called police to check on him.

We spoke with a woman who owns a business about two blocks from where Riess lived, and she told us everybody in town is hoping for answers.

"It is such a close, small town that this is just, it's mind-blowing. Nobody can understand, you know," said Nikki Ryks. "You go anywhere right now and everyone is asking 'have you heard anything?' or 'do you know what happened?' Obviously we're all looking for more answers, but at least it's been clarified who it was and how he was killed."

The Dodge County Sheriff's office is looking for David Riess's wife, 56-year-old Lois Riess as a person of interest. She is likely driving a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate 864-LAE.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says if you see her, you should not approach her as she may be armed.