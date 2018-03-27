Minnesota farmers endured 5th straight year of thin profits

A new report says bumper crops and occasional upticks in prices weren't enough to save most Minnesota farmers from a fifth straight year of thin profits in 2017.

The annual analysis from University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota State colleges and universities system finds that nearly one-third of Minnesota farmers saw their net worth decrease in 2017. Median farm income was just over $28,500, down from about $36,000 in 2016.

Extension economist Dale Nordquist says dairy farmers faced some of the toughest challenges. Milk prices tanked in the second half, and a lot of producers are now losing $2 on every hundred pounds. He says pork producers were the one group that enjoyed higher profits thanks to somewhat higher prices.

High yields have helped crop farmers withstand low prices.