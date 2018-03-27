Ride into the future at this transportation career fair in Winona

An industry badly needing workers is the focus of a career fair tonight in Winona.

Minnesota State College Southeast hosts its fourth annual Transportation Career Night.

Four college programs will be highlighted: auto body collision technology, automotive tech, diesel maintenance, and truck driving.

Last week, KTTC shared a report that found the truck driving industry has close to 900,000 openings around the country.

At Tuesday's fair, meet industry reps while trying hands-on activities and learning about financial options for school.

The event runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Norris P. Abts Transportation Center.