5 Minnesota prison workers injured in another incident

State corrections officials say five more workers have been injured at the Minnesota Correction Facility-Oak Park Heights.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections says the workers were hurt during a struggle with a prisoner Sunday night. That happened two days after five employees were injured during an inmate melee at the prison Friday night.

Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press the 10 injured staffers were treated at hospitals and released.

One prisoner was treated at a hospital Friday. The single prison involved in the Sunday confrontation was not hurt.

Both incidents are under investigation.