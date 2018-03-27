KTTC POLL: Who will win the Minnesota U.S. Senate special electi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

KTTC POLL: Who will win the Minnesota U.S. Senate special election?

Posted:
(KTTC) -

With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area. Each poll will run for one week starting on Tuesday and the results will be released the following Tuesday. Anyone is allowed to vote.

This is not a scientific poll.

This poll is asking who do you think will win the Minnesota U.S. Senator special election? The position is up for grabs after former Minnesota U.S. Senator Al Franken stepped down among allegations of sexual harassment.

The candidates are:

The second picture is the results from last week's web poll. We asked who you thought would win the Iowa Governor Democratic nomination. Nearly 100 voted in that poll.

  • Who will win the Minnesota U.S. Senate position?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Tina Smith
    80%
    4 votes
    Nick Leonard
    0%
    0 votes
    Bob Anderson
    20%
    1 vote
    Karin Housley
    0%
    0 votes
    Richard Painter
    0%
    0 votes
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.