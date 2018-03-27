Rochester police investigate five overnight stabbings

We were on the scene of breaking news overnight. Rochester police say five people received stab wounds in Northwest Rochester.

Rochester police responded to multiple locations including the Holiday Stationstore at Bandel Road and 55th Street Northwest between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were on the scene at the Holiday Stationstore conducting interviews when our crew arrived.

Stab victims were taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital for treatment.

