Fire breaks out at Forest Lake gun shop

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (AP) -

A large fire at a gun shop and range in Forest Lake has caused extensive damage.

The fire broke out Monday night at Lake Trading Company. Several fire departments responded. The property's owner Ben Oliver says no one was injured in the fire which started about 8:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what started the blaze.

