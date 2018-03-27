Green Party endorsements for Minnesota offices

The Green Party of Minnesota is endorsing two candidates for statewide office.

Paula Overby (pictured here) is the party candidate for U.S. Senate. The seat was formerly held by Al Franken.

Overby wants to reduce military spending, is for single-payer health care, and the forgiveness of student loan debt.

Trahern Crews is the Green Party candidate for Minnesota Governor.

Crews is a community activist and entrepreneur.