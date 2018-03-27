Hormel announces quarterly stock dividend - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hormel announces quarterly stock dividend

By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Hormel announced Monday it'll pay $0.1875 a share on May 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2018.

Hormel says that payment will be the 359th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

The company says they've been making quarterly dividend payments each quarter since going public in 1928.

