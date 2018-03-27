Superintendent search is on for Charles City school board

A suspected electrical fire left a Stockton couple and their two teenage kids homeless Monday night. The Lewiston Fire Department rushed to Eric Garrity's home on East 6th Street and C Street North about 2:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
A suspected electrical fire left a Stockton couple and their two teenage kids homeless Monday night. The Lewiston Fire Department rushed to Eric Garrity's home on East 6th Street and C Street North about 2:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
The Green Party of Minnesota is endorsing two candidates for statewide office.More >>
The Green Party of Minnesota is endorsing two candidates for statewide office.More >>
Hormel says that payment will be the 359th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.More >>
Hormel says that payment will be the 359th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.More >>
Dr. Dan Cox officially announced his resignation from the school district to become Chief Administrator of the Northwest Area Education Agency in Sioux City, Iowa.More >>
Dr. Dan Cox officially announced his resignation from the school district to become Chief Administrator of the Northwest Area Education Agency in Sioux City, Iowa.More >>
Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released six weeks later showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.More >>
Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. Public data released six weeks later showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.More >>
84-million dollars later, the Mayo Civic Center expansion and renovation in Rochester was expected to draw bigger and flashier events to town, bringing in revenue and helping position Rochester as the medical destination.More >>
84-million dollars later, the Mayo Civic Center expansion and renovation in Rochester was expected to draw bigger and flashier events to town, bringing in revenue and helping position Rochester as the medical destination.More >>
When state lawmakers voted for House File 3157, it was obvious there was a great deal of support.More >>
When state lawmakers voted for House File 3157, it was obvious there was a great deal of support.More >>
Umbelina and Steve Cremer own and operate Harmony Kids Learning Center, providing a great need in and around their community.More >>
Umbelina and Steve Cremer own and operate Harmony Kids Learning Center, providing a great need in and around their community.More >>
Over the weekend, Former Century athlete Carter Evans came close to winning a National Title with Northern State.More >>
Over the weekend, Former Century athlete Carter Evans came close to winning a National Title with Northern State.More >>
The parents of the 16-year-old girl who died in a school bus fire in western Iowa last year are critical of school officials and the 74-year-old bus driver who also died. Glen and Natalie Klindt told The Des Moines Register they hope Iowa will strengthen school bus regulations because of the December 12 fire that happened right after Donnie Hendricks picked up Megan Klindt.More >>
The parents of the 16-year-old girl who died in a school bus fire in western Iowa last year are critical of school officials and the 74-year-old bus driver who also died. Glen and Natalie Klindt told The Des Moines Register they hope Iowa will strengthen school bus regulations because of the December 12 fire that happened right after Donnie Hendricks picked up Megan Klindt.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
Just after 10:15 Monday morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 14499 498th Street Way near Pine Island.More >>
Just after 10:15 Monday morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 14499 498th Street Way near Pine Island.More >>