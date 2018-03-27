Superintendent search is on for Charles City school board - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Superintendent search is on for Charles City school board

By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

The Charles City school board began searching for a new superintendent Monday night.

Dr. Dan Cox officially announced his resignation from the school district to become Chief Administrator of the Northwest Area Education Agency in Sioux City, Iowa.

The district says Dr. Cox was instrumental in building the Charles City Middle School.

His resignation as Charles City superintendent will be effective on June 30th.

