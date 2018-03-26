Minnesota House of Representatives passes Service Animal Misrepresentation Bill

When state lawmakers voted for House File 3157, it was obvious there was a great deal of support.

"I know there have been instances where genuine service animals have been attacked by fake service animals, for lack of a better term," Rep. Mike Freiberg, DFL of Golden Valley, said.

The new bill, if it becomes law, would make it a crime to misrepresent animals as service animals.

Doing so would result in a petty misdemeanor on the first instance and a misdemeanor in any subsequent cases.

As long as the service animal has some sort of legitimacy, which the Americans with Disabilities Act says lies in its training, they will be clear from this change.

That even includes animals working to become service animals.

"I don't think it would have any effect on them as long as they're not being misrepresented in some way as a service animal," Freiberg said.

According to one out-of-state service dog trainer we spoke to, this could be a step in the right direction.

The one issue she noticed is that there isn't one regulatory body that puts service animals on a registry.

In fact, the ADA doesn't allow a mandated registry.

She mentioned some fraudulent online services can give service animal certification without any of the necessary training.

Another issue is that it's not always easy to know when an animal is a service animal.

That's why the bill also tasks the Council on Disability to provide businesses appropriate questions to ask people, along with the expected answers.

With complete bi-partisan approval, the bill passed on with 125 aye votes, on its way to becoming law.