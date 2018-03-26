Former Century athlete plays on national stage

Over the weekend, Former Century athlete Carter Evans came close to winning a National Title with Northern State.

Evans and the Wolves wound up losing to Ferris State in the Division Two National Championship game on Saturday.

Evans scored a game high 20 points in the 71-69 loss.

The 6 foot, 10 inch senior finished the season averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and he had 50 blocks on the year.

Northern State plays in the NSIC finishing the season 36-4.

It was Ferris State's first ever NCAA Division Two National Championship.