Iowa governor fires agency head after harassment allegations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she fired the director of a state housing agency after "victims" contacted her staff with allegations of sexual harassment against the official.

Reynolds disclosed the information Monday about Dave Jamison, who was fired Saturday as director of the Iowa Finance Authority. The agency provides affordable housing resources.

Reynolds says the victims did not file complaints within the department and instead contacted a member of her staff Friday night. Reynolds says the allegations of sexual harassment against Jamison are "credible" but she declined to release more information. Reynolds says the victims are seeking privacy.

Telephone messages left for Jamison were not immediately returned Monday.

Jamison's termination comes amid a renewed focus in Iowa and nationally on sexual misconduct in the workplace.

