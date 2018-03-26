Mayo Clinic offers bleeding control course

After an accident or an active shooter situation, bystanders are usually the first ones to help the injured before first responders can arrive.

That's why staff from Mayo Clinic's Trauma Center taught a bleeding control course Monday for Mayo employees.

It's in advance of National Stop the Bleed Day on Saturday.

The course covered how to use a tourniquet and apply wound compression.

The nurses say it's important for everyone to know how to stop bleeding in case of an accident or active shooter situation, and they say it's not too difficult to learn.

"We really equate it very similarly to CPR where anybody can be taught to save a life with CPR," said Terri Elsbernd, Mayo Clinic Pediatric Trauma Coordinator. "And as much the case with uncontrolled bleeding, anybody can be taught to save a life of a victim who's bleeding from some sort of injury."

Mayo Clinic Trauma Nurses are available to teach the stop bleeding course for workplaces, churches or other groups.

If you're interested, you can contact the trauma center at 507-255-1844 to set up the training.