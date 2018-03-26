Mayo Clinic offers bleeding control course - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mayo Clinic offers bleeding control course

Posted:
By Erin O'Brien, Anchor
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

After an accident or an active shooter situation, bystanders are usually the first ones to help the injured before first responders can arrive. 

That's why staff from Mayo Clinic's Trauma Center taught a bleeding control course Monday for Mayo employees. 

It's in advance of National Stop the Bleed Day on Saturday. 

The course covered how to use a tourniquet and apply wound compression. 

The nurses say it's important for everyone to know how to stop bleeding in case of an accident or active shooter situation, and they say it's not too difficult to learn. 

"We really equate it very similarly to CPR where anybody can be taught to save a life with CPR," said Terri Elsbernd, Mayo Clinic Pediatric Trauma Coordinator. "And as much the case with uncontrolled bleeding, anybody can be taught to save a life of a victim who's bleeding from some sort of injury." 

Mayo Clinic Trauma Nurses are available to teach the stop bleeding course for workplaces, churches or other groups. 

If you're interested, you can contact the trauma center at 507-255-1844 to set up the training.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Former Century athlete plays on national stage

    Former Century athlete plays on national stage

    Carter Evans, Courtesy: Northern StateCarter Evans, Courtesy: Northern State
    Carver Evans, Courtesy: Northern StateCarver Evans, Courtesy: Northern State

    Over the weekend, Former Century athlete Carter Evans came close to winning a National Title with Northern State. 

    More >>

    Over the weekend, Former Century athlete Carter Evans came close to winning a National Title with Northern State. 

    More >>

  • Parents critical of school officials after fatal bus fire

    The parents of the 16-year-old girl who died in a school bus fire in western Iowa last year are critical of school officials and the 74-year-old bus driver who also died. Glen and Natalie Klindt told The Des Moines Register they hope Iowa will strengthen school bus regulations because of the December 12 fire that happened right after Donnie Hendricks picked up Megan Klindt.

    More >>

    The parents of the 16-year-old girl who died in a school bus fire in western Iowa last year are critical of school officials and the 74-year-old bus driver who also died. Glen and Natalie Klindt told The Des Moines Register they hope Iowa will strengthen school bus regulations because of the December 12 fire that happened right after Donnie Hendricks picked up Megan Klindt.

    More >>

  • Iowa governor fires agency head after harassment allegations

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she fired the director of a state housing agency after "victims" contacted her staff with allegations of sexual harassment against the official. Reynolds disclosed the information Monday about Dave Jamison, who was fired Saturday as director of the Iowa Finance Authority.

    More >>

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she fired the director of a state housing agency after "victims" contacted her staff with allegations of sexual harassment against the official. Reynolds disclosed the information Monday about Dave Jamison, who was fired Saturday as director of the Iowa Finance Authority.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.