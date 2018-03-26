Athletes of the Week - Caledonia Boys Basketball

The Caledonia Warriors basketball team completed a marvelous season over the weekend, finishing the year 28-5 and as state runner ups. The Warriors were one of the most dominant teams in the state all season long, outscoring opponents by an average of 20 points per game, and being a mainstay at the top of the Double-A rankings from start to finish.

"We wanted to fight because that's what we've done all year long," Owen King said.

Caledonia made their fourth state appearance in the last five years, and were one of the most dynamic teams in the state. The Warriors played an exciting brand of basketball, full of precision passes, "Steph Curry-range" three pointers, and buzzer beating half court shots. But for as flashy as they were, it was always -- always -- about the team.

"It's a special group," head coach Brad King said. "Extremely hardworking, very unselfish. There goal always was to just win the game. Didn't matter whether they had 2 points or 40 points."

Saturday's lost in the state title game to Minnehaha Academy also marked the end of Caledonia star Owen King's storied career for the Warriors.

Next fall, Owen will play basketball at South Dakota State University. But, King is among the best prep quarterbacks quarterbacks the state of Minnesota has ever seen, winning all 41 games he played, three state titles, and tossing for nearly 9,000 yards and 139 touchdowns over three seasons. But, it's the family connections he's going to miss. His father, Brad, coached the Warriors basketball team this year, where his brothers -- Noah and Eli -- played huge roles.

"I've tried to enjoy this last ride just like I did for football," said Owen King. " It's been great. All my teammates are great, and this is what it's all about - being around your friends, and being around your coaches. I'm going to miss playing with them, I'm going to miss playing with my brothers and miss playing for my dad."

The Caledonia Warriors basketball team are this week's KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athletes of the Week.

