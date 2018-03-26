Grandson charged with killing Paynesville couple - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Grandson charged with killing Paynesville couple

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel
Gregory Scheel, 33, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder Gregory Scheel, 33, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (AP) -

A Paynesville man has been charged with killing his grandparents who had taken him into their home.

A criminal complaint filed Monday charges 33-year-old Gregory Scheel with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel. Their bodies were found in their car along a rural road in Kandiyohi County Thursday.

The complaint says Wilbert Scheel's body was found with his arms and legs bound and with a plastic bag over his head. Gloria Scheel was found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck. It says their vehicle smelled of gas and some portions of the interior had been charred and covered in soot.

Scheel was arrested after the bodies were discovered when he was spotted walking in the area. His public defender declined comment Monday.

