Fitzgerald to Transfer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

   Minnesota power forward Davonte Fitzgerald will transfer to another program for his final season of college eligibility.
   The university announced Monday that the 6-foot-8 Fitzgerald will leave the Gophers after only one year of action on the court.
   Fitzgerald averaged 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 13.3 minutes per game this season, often struggling to find a rhythm after recovering from reconstructive surgery on his left knee. He tore his ACL in practice about a month before the 2016-17 season began, after sitting out the previous season per NCAA transfer rules. He played his first two years at Texas A&M.
   Granted a sixth season of eligibility for the injury, Fitzgerald earned his degree in December and will be eligible as a graduate student to play immediately for a new school.
 

