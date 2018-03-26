Gopher Hockey Loses Top Player

Over the weekend, Former Century athlete Carter Evans came close to winning a National Title with Northern State.More >>
Over the weekend, Former Century athlete Carter Evans came close to winning a National Title with Northern State.More >>
The parents of the 16-year-old girl who died in a school bus fire in western Iowa last year are critical of school officials and the 74-year-old bus driver who also died. Glen and Natalie Klindt told The Des Moines Register they hope Iowa will strengthen school bus regulations because of the December 12 fire that happened right after Donnie Hendricks picked up Megan Klindt.More >>
The parents of the 16-year-old girl who died in a school bus fire in western Iowa last year are critical of school officials and the 74-year-old bus driver who also died. Glen and Natalie Klindt told The Des Moines Register they hope Iowa will strengthen school bus regulations because of the December 12 fire that happened right after Donnie Hendricks picked up Megan Klindt.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she fired the director of a state housing agency after "victims" contacted her staff with allegations of sexual harassment against the official. Reynolds disclosed the information Monday about Dave Jamison, who was fired Saturday as director of the Iowa Finance Authority.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she fired the director of a state housing agency after "victims" contacted her staff with allegations of sexual harassment against the official. Reynolds disclosed the information Monday about Dave Jamison, who was fired Saturday as director of the Iowa Finance Authority.More >>
The course covered how to use a tourniquet and apply wound compression.More >>
The course covered how to use a tourniquet and apply wound compression.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
Just after 10:15 Monday morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 14499 498th Street Way near Pine Island.More >>
Just after 10:15 Monday morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 14499 498th Street Way near Pine Island.More >>
A Paynesville man has been charged with killing his grandparents who had taken him into their home. A criminal complaint filed Monday charges 33-year-old Gregory Scheel with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel. Their bodies were found in their car along a rural road in Kandiyohi County Thursday.More >>
A Paynesville man has been charged with killing his grandparents who had taken him into their home. A criminal complaint filed Monday charges 33-year-old Gregory Scheel with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel. Their bodies were found in their car along a rural road in Kandiyohi County Thursday.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23. They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
Just after 10:15 Monday morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 14499 498th Street Way near Pine Island.More >>
Just after 10:15 Monday morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 14499 498th Street Way near Pine Island.More >>