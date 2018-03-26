Gopher Hockey Loses Top Player

The Buffalo Sabres have reached an agreement with their top prospect, center Casey Mittelstadt, who is leaving Minnesota following his freshman season.

Mittelstadt agreed to a three-year entry level contract Monday and is expected to join the Sabres as early as Tuesday. The 19-year-old was selected by Buffalo with the eighth pick in the 2017 draft.

The deal was reached a little over a week after Minnesota's season ended by failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Mittelstadt had 11 goals and 19 assists in 34 games and named to the Big Ten all-freshmen team.

Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and was a member of the bronze-medal-winning United States team at the World Junior hockey championships held in Buffalo last winter. He was named the tournament MVP after finishing with four goals and seven assists.

