UPDATE: Authorities identify victim in Blooming Prairie homicide

David Riess, 54, died of multiple gunshot wounds at his home in Blooming Prairie

Lori Riess, 56, is a person of interest in his murder. If seen, call 911

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide that took place in rural Dodge County on Friday, March 23.

They say David Riess, 54, died at his home on 75859 US Hwy 18 from multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement is looking for Reiss' wife, 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess, as a person of interest in his murder. She is 5'5", 165 pounds with brown eyes and light blonde hair. They say she is likely driving a white, 2005 Cadillac Escalade, with Minnesota license plate 864-LAE.

Investigators believe she may be armed, and urge the public to call 911 with any information on her whereabouts, but to not approach her. They say Lois Riess is known to frequent casinos.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public for help finding a person of interest after a male subject was found deceased in rural Dodge County Friday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.

Authorities are now trying to find 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess.

She's 5'5" and weighs 165 pounds.

She has brown eyes and blonde hair, and authorities say her hair is lighter than in this photograph.

The BCA believes she could be driving a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade similar to the one in this picture, with Minnesota license plate 864-LAE.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's office at 507-635-6200.