Iowa governor fires agency head after harassment allegations

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she fired the director of a state housing agency after "victims" contacted her staff with allegations of sexual harassment against the official.More >>
When tragedy strikes, sometimes bystanders are the only ones that can act to save a life. That's where Bleeding Control training or other first aid courses come in. Mayo Clinic looks to empower those interested with the ability to "stop the bleed" ahead of National Stop the Bleed Day next week. It can take fewer than five minutes for someone to bleed out, according to Mayo. This hour-long session is hands-on, and covers how to apply a tourniquet a...More >>
Just after 10:15 this morning, fire crews responded to a residential fire at 14499 498th Street Way near Pine Island.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
Paisley Park will build another tribute fence where Prince fans can leave messages to mark the second anniversary of the rock superstar's death.More >>
The Final Four features favorites in Villanova, Kansas and Michigan along with an upstart in 11-seed Loyola-Chicago.More >>
Homicide investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video as they work to find the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile injured near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.More >>
A new state report says charging tolls is an option to rebuild and widen Interstate 80 across Iowa.More >>
A proposal by Xcel Energy to raise electricity rates is drawing oppositions from residents in southeastern New Mexico.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
'A Ministry of Good Works' gets together every Sunday to pass out food to those who are in need.More >>
