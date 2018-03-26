U.S Army's "Mission Support Battalion" visits Century High School

Century High School students got the chance to see if the U.S. Army could be a good career option for them on Monday.

The "Army Adventure Trailer" pulled up to Century High School and gave students the chance to check out the trailer's virtual shooting range called "Laser Shot".

Army personnel were also able to give students valuable lessons on the importance of gun safety.

"My message is uh anytime you're gonna handle a weapon please exercise weapon safety," Said Sergeant First Class Johnny Caldwell.

"Make sure that weapon's on safe. Also Make sure you can do functions check on it .Make sure it's functioning properly. Be sure that no matter what you do, let everyone know that you know weapon safety, you got the training that you can function that weapon and operate it."

Sergeant Caldwell also talked about the misconceptions about guns and how proper training is needed anytime a firearm is in someone's possession.

Sergeant Caldwell is part of the Army's "Mission Support Battalion" out of Fort Knox, Kentucky. The battalion travels across the country talking to students about what it's like being in the Army until June.