U.S Army's "Mission Support Battalion" visits Century High School

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is faring in our viewing area.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
'A Ministry of Good Works' gets together every Sunday to pass out food to those who are in need.More >>
