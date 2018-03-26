Man arrested for alleged sexual intercourse with 14-year-old boy

A match on the the mobile networking app Grindr landed a man in hot water with the law after he met with a 14-year-old male for a sexual encounter.

The man is 20 year old Efram Ciavarelli of Rochester, and he is being held on charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct, solicitation of a child through electronic communication, and possession of child pornography after the two exchanged photos.

Ciavarelli reportedly said he thought the boy was 16.

The encounter happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in Northwest Rochester, when Ciavarelli came to the 14-year-old's residence.

Two young adolescent boys, believed to be family members of the 14-year-old, saw a suspicious vehicle in front of their house and took pictures of the license plate.

When they entered the house, they grabbed knives from the kitchen due to fear there was an intruder inside.

They then opened the door to a bedroom in the basement where they saw a naked older man having sex with the teenager.

The boys who witnessed the act then called police.

Ciavarelli left, but was arrested shortly after in the parking lot of his apartment in the 1700 block of 41st Street North West.

Grindr states in their terms and conditions that all app users must be at least 18 years of age, though Minnesota places the age of consent at 16 if the offender is not an authority figure.