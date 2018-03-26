Paisley Park plans Prince tributes for 2nd death anniversary

An Austin woman is arrested after allegedly assaulting another woman in Southeast Rochester.More >>
Paisley Park will build another tribute fence where Prince fans can leave messages to mark the second anniversary of the rock superstar's death.More >>
The Final Four features favorites in Villanova, Kansas and Michigan along with an upstart in 11-seed Loyola-Chicago.More >>
Homicide investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video as they work to find the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile injured near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.More >>
A new state report says charging tolls is an option to rebuild and widen Interstate 80 across Iowa.More >>
A proposal by Xcel Energy to raise electricity rates is drawing oppositions from residents in southeastern New Mexico.More >>
Iowa's governor has announced that she's fired the director of the Iowa Finance Authority over a sexual harassment complaint. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Saturday in a news release that Dave Jamison has been fired, effective immediately.More >>
A record number of Iowa women are seeking political office, a surge driven by female Democratic candidates who like women across the country appear to be motivated in part by the election of President Donald Trump. Data shows 98 women are expected to have their names on the June 5 primary ballot.More >>
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels says in the highly anticipated interview that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
'A Ministry of Good Works' gets together every Sunday to pass out food to those who are in need.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
