WEB POLL: The Final Four in decided, how many did you get right?

The Final Four features favorites in Villanova, Kansas and Michigan along with an upstart in 11-seed Loyola-Chicago.

The regional finals ended up providing a bit of stability to a wild and upset-filled NCAA Tournament with two 1-seeds headlining the teams in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Coast Conference missed on the Final Four for the first time since 2014 with Duke's loss to Kansas.

The first national semifinal begins this coming Saturday with Loyola and Michigan.

  • How many of the Final Four did you pick correctly?

    0
    6%
    1 vote
    1
    19%
    3 votes
    2
    44%
    7 votes
    3
    19%
    3 votes
    4
    12%
    2 votes
