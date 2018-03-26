Fatal shooting near Little Earth investigated - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fatal shooting near Little Earth investigated

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Homicide investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video as they work to find the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile injured near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the juvenile was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center Sunday with non-life threatening injuries and was later released. Acquaintances say he played on the Little Earth basketball team.

KSTP-TV says relatives have identified the man who was killed as Alexander LaGarde and that he didn't live at Little Earth. A candlelight vigil was held for LaGrade Sunday night near where he was shot.

No one has been arrested. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.