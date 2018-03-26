Fatal shooting near Little Earth investigated

Homicide investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video as they work to find the person responsible for a shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile injured near the Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the juvenile was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center Sunday with non-life threatening injuries and was later released. Acquaintances say he played on the Little Earth basketball team.

KSTP-TV says relatives have identified the man who was killed as Alexander LaGarde and that he didn't live at Little Earth. A candlelight vigil was held for LaGrade Sunday night near where he was shot.

No one has been arrested. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.