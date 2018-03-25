Iowa gov fires finance group director over harassment claim

Iowa's governor has announced that she's fired the director of the Iowa Finance Authority over a sexual harassment complaint. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Saturday in a news release that Dave Jamison has been fired, effective immediately.More >>
A record number of Iowa women are seeking political office, a surge driven by female Democratic candidates who like women across the country appear to be motivated in part by the election of President Donald Trump. Data shows 98 women are expected to have their names on the June 5 primary ballot.More >>
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels says in the highly anticipated interview that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
'A Ministry of Good Works' gets together every Sunday to pass out food to those who are in need.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
Research shows that rural Minnesota is seeing a shortage of day care options.More >>
Congress is putting record funding into the fight against the nation's deepening opioid drug crisis.More >>
Minneapolis police say one man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says five staff members at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights had to be treated at a hospital after an inmate melee. Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald tells the Pioneer Press that the workers were treated and released in the same day.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
Adult film star Stormy Daniels says in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that she was threatened to keep silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006. Daniels says in the highly anticipated interview that she was threatened by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.More >>
The sentence for 36-year-old Hervey Dunn is now over. He was released on March 14.More >>
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.More >>
Less than 24 hours after two residents at the Salvation Army's Castleview Apartments were stabbed to death, the scene has become a place to remember the victims.More >>
