Rochester residents work to help feed those struggling

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing many details at this time but it's calling the death suspicious.
'A Ministry of Good Works' gets together every Sunday to pass out food to those who are in need.
Colby Lawson is starting an online petition for the City of Kasson to stop testing its tornado siren system three times a day, seven days a week.
Congress is putting record funding into the fight against the nation's deepening opioid drug crisis.
A benefit was held Saturday in Hayfield after the tragic and mysterious death of a 10-year-old boy.
Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast. The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that "the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases."
Rochester area students and their families joined the national March for Our Lives movement Saturday morning in support of the survivors of the Florida school shooting, and in support of school safety. Both students and adults shared how they were personally affected by different school shootings and gun violence, how this all affected even their younger siblings and why they want lawmakers and politicians to make their lives and safety a priority.
The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" -- those who may require substantial medical treatment -- "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.
The sentence for 36-year-old Hervey Dunn is now over. He was released on March 14.
