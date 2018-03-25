Rochester residents work to help feed those struggling

Providing for those in need is what brings the group 'A Ministry of Good Works' together every Sunday, setting up outside the Rochester Public Library with food for those those struggling to get by.

The group is primarily made up of ex-cons. drug dealers, addicts and others that have spent time in jail and prison, but had their lives changed.

They say the change in their lives came from the love of God and they decided they wanted to do something to give back to the community after they say they took so much from it.

And providing food for those in need, while spreading their love and experiences was the best way for them to give back.

"I think that if we plant a seed and water that seed that it begins to change. I know that we have touched many people's hearts and there were many times where people came and they cried and just been like thank you. So when we had seen that.. we were just like man that just motivates us even more to come out here and to show the love and to also pray for the people after they get their food," said Charles Jackson, Member of the Ministry of Good Works.

Jackson hopes to expand the groups operations to serve more people in the community, while making an impact on the youth.

To help out or get involved, you can email Jackson at truth2dayouth@gmail.com or by calling him at (507) 517-7298.