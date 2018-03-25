1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police say one man is dead and another injured after an early morning shooting.

Authorities say they responded early Sunday morning to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds. An adult man died at the scene.

A juvenile male was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening wounds. Officials say investigators and officers are canvassing the area to talk to people who may know more about the incident.

Authorities say the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will be releasing the identity of the dead man.