Community Supports Family Of Deceased Child

A benefit was held Saturday in Hayfield after the tragic and mysterious death of a ten year old boy. It took place in the Fire Hall in Hayfield in honor of Anthony Reid. Funds raised at the benefit are going to Reid's family.

Reid passed away unexpectedly on Sunday in his sleep. A kid who took part in activities like sports, choir and band, Anthony apparently has plenty of people who are missing him. A big crowd turned out to honor his memory at the Hayfield benefit. His family says Anthony would be happy to see so many people coming out to support him.



"He was a very caring young man who would just be a friend or an ear to listen to anybody," says his mother Megan Reid, "And to know that all these people would be here to support him, it would put a smile on his face."

The Cub Scouts' Pinewood Derby had already been scheduled for Saturday, but it was decided to hold it in Anthony's honor since he died earlier in the week. Some of the activities of the benefit included a hot dog and pulled pork feed, door prizes, a silent auction, and a bake sale.



The medical examiner is still looking into the cause of Anthony's death. Anthony's family says tests are being run and it may be weeks before the cause of death is known, but it's believed he died of natural causes.