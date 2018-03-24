Rochester students share personal impact of school shootings on themselves, their families during Never Again march

A benefit was held Saturday in Hayfield after the tragic and mysterious death of a ten year old boy.More >>
Rochester area students and their families joined the national March for Our Lives movement Saturday morning in support of the survivors of the Florida school shooting, and in support of school safety. Both students and adults shared how they were personally affected by different school shootings and gun violence, how this all affected even their younger siblings and why they want lawmakers and politicians to make their lives and safety a priority.More >>
The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" -- those who may require substantial medical treatment -- "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."More >>
Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter says the officers were justified in using deadly force against 39-year-old Gregory Thrower of Kinston, North Carolina.More >>
50 years ago, the Lourdes Eagles lived a real life dream, winning 3 straight state titles, to go along with back-to-back undefeated seasons. But their dominant run didn't start out like you would expect. "We lost our first three games off the bat," said Peter Galuska, captain of the 1968 team. That's right -- their three-peat started with three straight losses. But after that, the fairy tale unfolded. From 1966-1968, the eagles rattled off three consecuti...More >>
Hundreds of horses are competing in Winona this weekend at the 64th Annual Spring Fling Horse Show. The Minnesota Arabian Horse Association puts on the competition twice a year, offering riders a chance to go to regionals and then nationals, which will be in October.More >>
RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) - The bodies of two fishermen missing in northern Minnesota since November have been recovered. Red Lake Police say the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Lower Red Lake Wednesday. Searchers found the body of 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu on Thursday morning about 150 feet from where the boy's body was recovered.More >>
Some students in Austin are learning about other cultures.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton's office issued a press release Friday, proclaiming Saturday, March 24, 2018 as "March for Our Lives Day" in Minnesota. This comes as students, teachers, and parents plan to take part in marches across the country to support student safety and reduce gun violence.More >>
Authorities say an elderly couple from central Minnesota reported missing along with a man who lived with them has been found dead in their vehicle.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
We have another bright and fairly quiet spring day to round out the work week today with some sunshine and more 40 degree temperatures expected.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
According to Olmsted County deputies, the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
