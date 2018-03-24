Rochester students share personal impact of school shootings on themselves, their families during Never Again march

Rochester area students and their families joined the national March for Our Lives movement Saturday morning in support of the survivors of the Florida school shooting, and in support of school safety.

Both students and adults shared how they were personally affected by different school shootings and gun violence, how this all affected even their younger siblings and why they want lawmakers and politicians to make their lives and safety a priority.

They chanted "Protect kids, not guns" as they marched in downtown Rochester.

People of different ages and from different generations marched from the Peace Plaza to Mayo Park, in demand of more security in schools and stricter gun laws.

Students from the three public high schools in Rochester told the crowd that gathered at Mayo Park why they marched.

"All of us have never known anything but school shootings, active shooter drills, lockdowns, bomb threats...that is our reality," said Anjali Goradia, who organized the March. She is a junior at Century High School.

One by one, a group of students walked up to the microphone and addressed the crowd.

"I hope you are all feeling empowered by the number of people who came today in solidarity of all the innocent lives lost," said one student.

"Two days prior to the shooting, Meadow [Pollack] tweeted about her excitement to leave high school. In that moment, I saw how I had become desensitized to situations like this. And that's when I realized what was scariest about this shooting. I finally saw that this had become normalized in my community, in the sense that none of us were surprised anymore," said another student.

"I march for everyone affected, I march for you all and I march for change," said another student.



"Thoughts and prayers are great, but they're not enough to honor those victims." said Mayor Ardell Brede, who was moved to tears."Out of the bible there's something that says, 'and a child will lead them,' and here we are."

Chief of Police Roger Peterson also showed support for the students. "You need to create that change. I'm asking you as a father, I'm asking you as a grandfather, we're counting on you. My grandkids are counting on you," he said.

Goradia said she was taken aback with the realization that one of the Florida shooting victims could almost pass for a freshman at her school.

"When you see pictures of their faces, I realize being 17 that a lot of the victims are younger than me. A lot of them have experienced less life than I have, and that sort of hit me really hard. I remember there was one picture of a young man, he was a freshman, his name was Alex Schachter and he was killed in the Parkland shooting. And his picture of him was in a band uniform. And if you've ever been to Century High School, band is sort of the pride and joy of our school. And if you change the colors on his uniform, he looks like a freshman that I would have met the first day of school. He looked like someone I would have said hi to in the hallways," she said.

Goradia said the community needs to make a change to make schools here safer, even if it involves having bullet proof glass at schools, or more security and buzzers in the high schools.

