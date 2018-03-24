President Trump issues military transgender ban - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

President Trump issues military transgender ban

Posted:
(AP) -

President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" -- those who may require substantial medical treatment -- "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."

President Trump received recommendations from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in February for dealing with transgender individuals serving in the military.

The President surprised the Pentagon's leadership in a 2017 tweet when he declared he would reverse an Obama-era plan to allow transgender individuals to serve openly.

His push for the ban has been blocked by several legal challenges, and the Pentagon began allowing transgender recruits to seek enlistment in January.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.