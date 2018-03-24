Level three sex offender released in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Level three sex offender released in Rochester

Posted:
By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester police department put out a notice Friday about the release of a level-three sex offender.

The sentence for 36-year-old Hervey Dunn is now over. He was released on March 14.

According to the notice, Dunn has a history of sexual contact with girls aged 15 to 16.

The report says he was known to the victims.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.