Gov. Mark Dayton Proclaims Saturday "March for Our Lives Day" in Minnesota

Governor Mark Dayton's office issued a press release Friday, proclaiming Saturday, March 24, 2018 as "March for Our Lives Day" in Minnesota. This comes as students, teachers, and parents plan to take part in marches across the country to support student safety and reduce gun violence.

In a written statement, Gov. Dayton said “I applaud the thousands of brave students, teachers, and families who are marching in Minnesota and across the country, to speak out against senseless gun violence in our communities. Minnesota students, parents, and teachers need all of our schools to be safe places to learn and grow. Our mission is to prevent every school shooting. To succeed, we must take action now. I urge the Legislature to act this session to improve school safety and reduce gun violence in Minnesota.”

The March for Our Lives website indicates more than 800 marches are planned worldwide, as of Friday night.

There is a march planned to take place in Rochester, beginning at 10 a.m. at Peace Plaza and ending at Mayo Park.

The Governor's office reports that there have been at least 25 reports of threats of school violence in Minnesota since the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month.