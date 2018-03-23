Lourdes Boys Basketball's Three-peat Remembered 50 Years Later

50 years ago, the Lourdes Eagles lived a real life dream, winning 3 straight state titles, to go along with back-to-back undefeated seasons.

But their dominant run didn't start out like you would expect.

"We lost our first three games off the bat," said Peter Galuska, captain of the 1968 team.

That's right -- their three-peat started with three straight losses. But after that, the fairy tale unfolded. From 1966-1968, the eagles rattled off three consecutive catholic school state titles, and were once ranked Number 1 in the nation.

"It was very exciting," Galuska said. "We had a new coach, Orrie Jirele, coming in and we were never expected to do anything but we had a lot of good players. Our first year I think we lost three games, and then -- boom -- after that, we didn't lose any."

Concurrently, the Edina Hornets won three straight Minnesota State High School State titles. The E-dynasty it was called. At the time, Catholic schools weren't allowed to play against public schools. Some say Lourdes Head Coach Orrie Jirele sent a letter to the Edina head coach asking if the two teams could play, and he never heard back. So, Jirele sought competition for his team elsewhere.

"We were marked. We were marked for somebody. 'Let's go after them. We don't care about anybody else,'" said Galuska. "Orrie had us going over to Wisconsin and Iowa. We played La Crosse Central, and Eau Claire Regis, and Eau Claire Cathedral, La Crosse Cathedral, Superior... those teams, La Crosse and Eau Claire, won the state that year and beat these teams... and, we beat them. So they didn't want to play us."

Many are left wondering what would have happened had Lourdes and Edina met up, but it's a mystery we will never know.

