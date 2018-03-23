Continued growth for Elgin based Wescott Agri Products

It started locally in the mid 80s as a small, family owned apple orchard. Since then, Wescott Agri Products has grown nationally and internationally.

"My father had an idea that he wanted to plant an apple orchard," said Fred Wescott, President of Wescott Agri Products.

After the company's first year of production, a major hail storm nearly wiped out their entire crop.

"I started looking at how to diversify the production zone so that one weather event can't totally wipe you out," said Wescott.

Wescott Orchards then expanded it's operations to Washington and found rather suitable conditions.

"They have both the climate and growing conditions that allow them to produce a very high quality apple," said Wescott.

But how do they know what regions are suitable for growing apples?

"They grow well where it's the right soil, climate conditions, and rainfall conditions," said Wescott.

The company also has partners in New York, Nova Scotia, and even Chile.

"It took us seven years of planting test blocks of honeycrisp in different locations of Chile before we finally came to the conclusion that we had found a zone that would replicate the variety of it's highest level," said Wescott.

By growing apples in the southern hemisphere, Wescott's is able to provide it's customers with a year round supply of produce.

"After about four or five months of storage, the flavors of the honeycrisp start to lose a lot of their great eating characteristic," said Wescott. "So the dual hemisphere plays a role in making sure that the 12 month supply of apples are the best they can be."

September is the peak month for apple picking in the northern hemisphere, while March and April are the peak months in the southern hemisphere.

To this day, Westcott still grows and sells apples at it's original Elgin orchard.

In addition to offering products year round, Wescott Agri Products received the 2017 Food Bank Donor of the Year award from Channel One Food Bank.