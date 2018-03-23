Recent storm system to bring snow and rain across viewing area

We have another bright and fairly quiet spring day to round out the work week today with some sunshine and more 40 degree temperatures expected. However, this is basically going to be the quiet before the storm as a storm system from the northwest is going to bring some rough, wintry weather for the early part of the weekend.

Sunshine early today will give way to thickening clouds this afternoon with gustier east winds and perhaps a few late day sprinkles or light rain showers. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 40s which is typical for late March standards.

Rain will change to snow late this evening with heavy bursts of snow expected through the overnight hours. Up to three to five inches may accumulate by sunrise Saturday and east winds will really pick up, possibly causing blowing and drifting snow while temperatures dip into the upper 20s.

Snow will continue through the morning, falling most heavily until 10:00 AM or so before tapering off just after lunchtime. Snowfall totals will reach four or five inches in Rochester with three inches or less along the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, the heaviest accumulation will be just to the southwest of Rochester where totals may reach five to nine inches in places like Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City, and Charles City. There may be enough sunshine late in the day to help temperatures climb to the upper 30s while east winds will cause blowing snow at times early before slowly diminish in the afternoon.

After some cool sunshine Sunday when high temperatures will be in the lower 40s, we'll have rain chances Monday and early Tuesday and high temperatures through next week will be more seasonable, reaching the mid and upper 40s each afternoon.