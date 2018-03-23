Neveln Kids Learn About Fascinating World Cultures

We have another bright and fairly quiet spring day to round out the work week today with some sunshine and more 40 degree temperatures expected.More >>
Some students in Austin are learning about other cultures.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) - The bodies of two fishermen missing in northern Minnesota since November have been recovered. Red Lake Police say the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Lower Red Lake Wednesday. Searchers found the body of 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu on Thursday morning about 150 feet from where the boy's body was recovered.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Today is the day we honor our furry friends. It's National Puppy Day, a day we pause to celebrate one of the most fun stages in a canine's life.More >>
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents was touring the University of Minnesota, Rochester campus Thursday morning, visiting with students, faculty and staff. The tour is an event before their formal board meeting on Friday, which aims to emphasize items of particular importance to the Rochester campus.More >>
The Gamehaven Council of the Boy Scouts of America got together to honor those that put in the hours that sometimes go unnoticed.More >>
According to authorities, the fire started at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 104 Vista Village in Brownsdale.More >>
Authorities say an elderly couple from central Minnesota reported missing along with a man who lived with them has been found dead in their vehicle.More >>
According to Olmsted County deputies, the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
Two men are behind bars after allegedly stealing an ATM from a Rochester hotel.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
