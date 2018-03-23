Recent violent crime wave prompts RFD to host traumatic cardiac arrest training

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents was touring the University of Minnesota, Rochester campus Thursday morning, visiting with students, faculty and staff. The tour is an event before their formal board meeting on Friday, which aims to emphasize items of particular importance to the Rochester campus.More >>
The Gamehaven Council of the Boy Scouts of America got together to honor those that put in the hours that sometimes go unnoticed.More >>
Today is the day we honor our furry friends. It's National Puppy Day, a day we pause to celebrate one of the most fun stages in a canine's life.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
According to authorities, the fire started at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at 104 Vista Village in Brownsdale.More >>
According to Austin police, an officer made a traffic stop on 3rd Avenue and 16th Street Northeast around 11 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Inmates from an eastern Iowa prison have spent weeks learning German and perfecting inflections to make their New York City opera debut in a broadcast performance of Beethoven's "Fidelio." Heartbeat Opera invited the Oakdale Community Choir to perform the "Prisoner's Chorus" for its New York City live production in May.More >>
Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent in February. Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday the rate remained unchanged from January even as the number of unemployed residents dropped slightly to 47,900 people.More >>
According to Olmsted County deputies, the chase began after a report of a stolen vehicle.More >>
The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.More >>
With elections coming in the near future, KTTC is starting a poll to see how each candidate is fairing in our viewing area.More >>
Authorities say an elderly couple from central Minnesota reported missing along with a man who lived with them has been found dead in their vehicle.More >>
It's an easy catch for an Olmsted County Deputy, after an apparent drunk driver stops behind her squad car on the side of Broadway Avenue.More >>
