SLIDESHOW: National Puppy Day

Today is the day we honor our furry friends.

It's National Puppy Day, a day we pause to celebrate one of the most fun stages in a canine's life. So, to mark the day, you'll want to give some extra love and attention to your four-legged bundle of joy.

According to the American Pet Products Association, Millennials account for more than a third of all pet parents nationwide. And they tend to invest more time and money on their pets.

In fact, more than half of Millennial pet owners (51%) purchase gifts for their pets on average about four times per month.

If you don't already own a puppy, it's also a good day to think about adopting one from your local shelter, or rescue organization.