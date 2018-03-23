Emergency crews on scene for a fatal accident near Mantorville

UPDATE: More information is released regarding the fatal accident near Mantorville.

According to authorities, the driver was driving on 600th Street before the crash. The driver tried to brake and went into the other lane. Our reporter on scene says there are skid marks on the road.

The car crashed and came to rest on 237th Avenue.

PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are on scene for a fatal crash near Mantorville.

The accident happened near the intersection of 600th Street and 237th Avenue near Mantorville.

According to our reporter on scene, there are several authority vehicles there and that one person has died.

A picture to the right shows the car in the tree line.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.