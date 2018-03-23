Iowa unemployment rate holds steady at 2.9 percent - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent in February.

Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday the rate remained unchanged from January even as the number of unemployed residents dropped slightly to 47,900 people. The number of people with jobs increased by 500 and stood at about 1.6 million.

Iowa's rate was tied with Maine and Wisconsin for the nation's sixth lowest.

The national unemployment rate in February was 4.1 percent.

