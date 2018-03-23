Police: Woman arrested after driving drunk and hitting road sign

A woman is arrested after police say she hit a road sign before going into a ditch.

According to the Austin Police Department, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on 4th Street Northwest in Austin. When officers arrived, they found a Chevy SUV in a ditch and a 'Keep to the Right' sign had been taken out.

An officer spoke with the driver, 28-year-old Blaire Ehmke, of Blooming Prairie, and she admitted to hitting the sign and that she had been drinking. The officer reported Ehmke had bloodshot eyes and her speech was slurred.

A breathalyzer test showed her blood alcohol level to be over the legal limit and she was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

She sustained no life-threatening injuries and could face a 4th degree DWI charge pending a blood test.