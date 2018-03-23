Heavy snow, strong winds expected in parts of Iowa - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Heavy snow, strong winds expected in parts of Iowa

Posted:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -

Forecasters say a major winter storm is expected to power through northeast and eastern Iowa.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning issued Friday morning calls for snow and sleet accumulations of up to 10 inches or more (25-plus centimeters) through Saturday afternoon as the system moves east.

The service says winds running from 15 to 25 mph (24 to 40 kph) will reduce visibility, imperiling people on the roadways.

